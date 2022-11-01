Sony in these hours it has published the data for the last quarter. Between July and September they were sold another 3.3 million of consoles PS5, basically the same amount of consoles sold around the same time last year. In total, Sony has sold over 25 million PlayStation 5s since market launch in November 2020.

In the same period, the PlayStation division recorded 62.5 million software sold, a significant increase from 47.2 million in the second quarter of this year. The increase is likely to be mainly due to the release of the EA Sports FIFA 23 football simulation on September 30th. Since the group’s PlayStation Studios have not released any other blockbusters since Gran Turismo 7 in March, the number of so-called first party titles has stuck at 6.7 million games almost unchanged.

A look at the evolution of the number of subscribers to the paid online service PlayStation Plus: the demand has decreased, from 47.3 million to 45.4 million subscribers. The numbers are proof that the global relaunch in June, including the integration of the PlayStation Now streaming service, did not lead to a turnaround in the numbers.

The number of monthly active users on PlayStation Network also remains at a low level, falling further to 102 million (the previous year it was 104 million). Sony Interactive is in dire need of action at this point and therefore launched the free PlayStation Stars “loyalty program” in October, which aims to motivate PS4 and PS5 owners to use the console.

Source: ResetEra