PS5 has registered record sales for the PlayStation brand a March 2023 in the USA, placing over 620,000 units and marking an increase of at least 32% compared to the same month in 2022.

After the announcement of 38.4 million units sold and an absolute record in the first quarter of 2023, PS5 goes into the detail of the markets, revealing how in March it surpassed the results obtained by PSP in 2005.

Overall, what Sony experienced was theeighth best march for a console gaming systems, while the first seven positions are all occupied by Nintendo systems.

By the way, how did the Nintendo and Microsoft platforms fare in March 2023? According to estimates, Switch would have totaled around 310,000 units sold, while Xbox Series X | S would have totaled around 270,000 units sold.