PS5 it not only sold well in February 2023 in the US, but it outsold any other PlayStation console in the same month. The sales records earlier was from the time of PS2which had sold approximately 533,000 units as of February 2005.

This was revealed by the analyst Mat Piscatella of Circana, the new data collection company of the US videogame market, born from the merger of NPD and IRI.

As pointed out by Benji-Sales, the result is such that sony could achieve the best Q1 ever in terms of revenue from hardware sales ever recorded in the industry, at least in the US.

What to say? The effects of end of stock shortage of PS5 are starting to show up and seem to be really positive for Sony. It is useless to get around it: PS5 is currently the flagship console on the market, with Microsoft more interested in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions than in selling Xbox Series X and S and Nintendo having to manage the last few years of Nintendo Switch in the best possible way.

For full February 2023 data from the US market, read the full report.