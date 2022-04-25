Many users have been demanding PlayStation support for VRR technology since practically its launch.

Since the launch of PlayStation 5, there has been a highly requested feature by users of the console: support for VRR technology. Sony promised from the outset that this would come through an update and this week the Japanese company will finally be able to honor its word as announced.

“We’re excited to announce that Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support will start rolling out to PS5 players around the world this week,” he confirms. Hideaki Nishinovice president of platform management and planning at PlayStation, confirming the first games that will make use of the feature, including several of the brand’s exclusives.

Astro’s Playroom



Call of Duty: Vanguard



Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War



destiny 2



Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition



DiRT 5



godfall



Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered



Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales



Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension



Resident Evil Village



Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands



Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege



Tribes of Midgard See also Toga showed his bloodiest and most ruthless version in this My Hero Academia cosplay | EarthGamer

A patch download will be required for these titles to take advantage of this technology available only on select monitors and TVs. “As an additional option, you can also apply VRR to PS5 games that are not supported. This feature can improve the video quality of some games. If unexpected visual effects occur, you can disable this option at any time.”

The inclusion of the VRR promises to make the gaming experience more fluidAs Nishino explains, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) dynamically syncs the screen’s refresh rate with the PS5’s graphical output, allowing you to optimize the visual performance of your video games by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts. visual artifacts, such as frame skipping and tearing. “The gaming experience for many PS5 titles is smoother as stages render smoothly, graphics are sharper and input lag is reduced,” details the PlayStation executive.

If you want to know more about this topic, our colleague Manuel Buzón left us with a report on what HDMI VRR consists of and what it means for gamers.

More about: PlayStation 5, PS5, PlayStation and VRR.