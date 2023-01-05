Today a new edition of the CES, technology fair in which big-name companies jump to give words about the different projects they are working on to bring users to the future. and just sony has been one of the guests of honor to publicize the number of consoles PS5 sold.

Own jim ryan commented to the audience that the company has reached more than 30 million of units distributed throughout the world, so it is a much higher figure than what had been previously reported. In addition, it reflects that the console shortage has finally ended in certain regions, which means that number may possibly increase to around 40 million by the end of 2023.

During the conference, new details related to the film of Grand Touringwhich will premiere shortly after the middle of the year, with renowned actors such as david harbor On campus. For its part, emphasis was placed on the fact that the franchise will reach PSVR2with a free update that will be given on the same day that the device is released.

In news related to PlayStation. It is said that the company would be betting on the world of multiplayer shooters, since its new projects are focused on shooters that will serve as a service. If you want to know more about it, we invite you to follow the news at the following link.

Via: CES 2023

Editor’s note: The new number reflects that electronic components are already easier to find, or at least that’s what you see in console sales. Everything looks like PlayStation continues to consolidate as the company that continues to sell more consoles, whether we like it or not.