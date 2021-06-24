Insomniac Games is a very busy studio, which is split between different projects across many teams. In just eight months, for example, the team worked on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but also a Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart which was received with love by fans. Now the studio is currently announcing it is recruiting new people, specifically to work on a multiplayer project.

The studio has posted several job offers that directly mention creating a multiplayer project, including hiring an art director and a creative director. We don’t know which license it is, but inevitably, when it comes to Insomniac Games and multiplayer, many have dreamed of a return of the Resistance series.

However, there are still no details that this actually is, not least because a new license is just as likely. But, of course, fans are starting to speculate about what this project is. All we know for sure is that the studio is by no means inactive.

Insomniac is hiring! We have five new job openings for a multiplayer project. Come join us and be part of the #PlayStationStudiosFamily as we work on exciting things! Apply today: https://t.co/WpJzOR39tK pic.twitter.com/eBJzEEtCsR – Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 24, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Insomniac Games’ latest effort, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, is available exclusively on PlayStation 5.

Source: PushSquare