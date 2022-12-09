Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed what are the Most downloaded games on PS4 and PlayStation 5 via PS Store in US/Canada and Europe a November 2022. Let’s see all the details.
Top downloaded games on PlayStation 5 in US/Canada in November 2022:
- God of War Ragnarok
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- madden nfl 23
- NBA 2K23
- fifa 23
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Sonic Frontiers
- Gotham Knights
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Cyberpunk 2077
The most downloaded games on PlayStation 5 in Europe in November 2022:
- God of War Ragnarok
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- fifa 23
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- NBA 2K23
- Sonic Frontiers
- It Takes Two
- Gotham Knights
Top downloaded games on PlayStation 4 in US/Canada in November 2022:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- God of War Ragnarok
- fifa 23
- The Last of Us Part II
- madden nfl 23
- NBA 2K23
- God of War
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
The most downloaded games on PlayStation 4 in Europe in November 2022:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- God of War Ragnarok
- fifa 23
- The Last of Us Part II
- Grand Theft Auto V
- God of War
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Forest
- NBA 2K23
Top downloaded games on PS VR in US/Canada in November 2022:
- Beat saber
- Job Simulator
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- SUPER HOT VR
- Arizona sunshine
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- NFL ProERA ’22
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Skyworld
- PlayStation VR Worlds
Most downloaded games on PS VR in Europe in November 2022:
- SUPER HOT VR
- Beat saber
- Job Simulator
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Arizona sunshine
- Skyworld
- Batman: Arkham VR
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- PlayStation VR Worlds
The most downloaded free to play games on PlayStation 5 and PS4 in US/Canada in November 2022:
- Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
- Overwatch 2
- Fortnite
- The Sims 4
- Fall Guys
- Apex Legends
- Rocket League
- MultiVersus
- Genshin Impact
- eFootball 2023
The most downloaded free to play games on PlayStation 5 and PS4 in Europe in November 2022:
- Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
- Overwatch 2
- The Sims 4
- Fortnite
- Fall Guys
- Rocket League
- eFootball 2023
- Apex Legends
- Rumbleverse
- MultiVersus
