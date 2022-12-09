Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed what are the Most downloaded games on PS4 and PlayStation 5 via PS Store in US/Canada and Europe a November 2022. Let’s see all the details.

Top downloaded games on PlayStation 5 in US/Canada in November 2022:

God of War Ragnarok Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II madden nfl 23 NBA 2K23 fifa 23 Grand Theft Auto V Sonic Frontiers Gotham Knights Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Cyberpunk 2077

The most downloaded games on PlayStation 5 in Europe in November 2022:

God of War Ragnarok Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II fifa 23 Grand Theft Auto V Cyberpunk 2077 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order NBA 2K23 Sonic Frontiers It Takes Two Gotham Knights

Top downloaded games on PlayStation 4 in US/Canada in November 2022:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II God of War Ragnarok fifa 23 The Last of Us Part II madden nfl 23 NBA 2K23 God of War Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft

The most downloaded games on PlayStation 4 in Europe in November 2022:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II God of War Ragnarok fifa 23 The Last of Us Part II Grand Theft Auto V God of War Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 The Forest NBA 2K23

Top downloaded games on PS VR in US/Canada in November 2022:

Beat saber Job Simulator Creed: Rise to Glory SUPER HOT VR Arizona sunshine The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR NFL ProERA ’22 Batman: Arkham VR Skyworld PlayStation VR Worlds

Most downloaded games on PS VR in Europe in November 2022:

SUPER HOT VR Beat saber Job Simulator Creed: Rise to Glory Arizona sunshine Skyworld Batman: Arkham VR The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners PlayStation VR Worlds

The most downloaded free to play games on PlayStation 5 and PS4 in US/Canada in November 2022:

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Overwatch 2 Fortnite The Sims 4 Fall Guys Apex Legends Rocket League MultiVersus Genshin Impact eFootball 2023

The most downloaded free to play games on PlayStation 5 and PS4 in Europe in November 2022: