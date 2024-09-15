According to the editorial staff of Digital Foundry, PS5 Pro’s PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Has Huge Potential and it probably stands as the most important of the “big three” that Mark Cerny talked about during the presentation of the new Sony console.

While the PlayStation 5 Pro’s ray tracing capabilities may not be as impressive as what we’ve seen so far with NVIDIA graphics cards starting with the RTX 2000 series, the proprietary upscaling technology developed by the Japanese company has what it takes to become a real game changer.

As you know, we are talking about a system that allows you to run games at a much lower effective resolution compared to the output, then bringing it to 4K with a loss of quality that is truly difficult to perceive and freeing up important resources to be allocated to other operations.