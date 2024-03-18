













A well-known media outlet has new information about the new PlayStation 5 model, the PS5 Pro, of which there have been various rumors floating around for some time. According to this medium, the specifications leaked at the beginning of 2024 are real.

Likewise, its launch at the end of this year is also something true. But where does your information come from? Supposedly from sources who prefer to remain, at least for now, anonymous.

The report about the PS5 Pro is based on the documentation published on the Moore's Law is Dead YouTube channel. This despite the negative criticism that this informant has suffered.

The fact is that it seems that this comes from the PlayStation developer portal, so at least the technical information can be considered true. There it comes to light that the console renders 45% faster than the current PlayStation 5.

Fountain: Sony.

As for ray tracing, it is two or even three times faster; It can even be up to four in some cases. The PS5 Pro would also be at 33.5 Teraflops and would have an antialiasing and scaling solution called PSSR.

That is, PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling, and to that we must add support for 8K resolutions, which is planned for the next development kit. But it would also have other characteristics.

The PS5 Pro will have a custom machine learning architecture in addition to an Artificial Intelligence accelerator and will support 300 TOPS of 8-bit computing and 67 TFLOPS of 16-bit floating point computing.

Previous leaked data from the machine that dates back to early 2023 states that the system's code name is Trinity.

This will have an improved and consistent frame rate at 4K resolution and a new 'performance mode' at 8K.

With details from Insider Gaming. Apart from PS5 Pro we have more video game information in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

