Tom Henderson, a well-known gaming journalist, somewhat corroborates the rumors regarding PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR)or the new one Sony's proprietary upscaling technologywhich would aim to display graphics in 4K at 120fps on PS5 Pro.

The mysterious PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution technology has already appeared in some recent rumors, and in this case the issue is further explored by Henderson, who reports some more precise data on the issue, which should appear for the first time in PS5 Pro.

The latter is also at the center of numerous rumors that are gathering in this period, perhaps demonstrating a possible announcement soon, but at the moment there is still no official information on the matter.