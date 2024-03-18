Tom Henderson, a well-known gaming journalist, somewhat corroborates the rumors regarding PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR)or the new one Sony's proprietary upscaling technologywhich would aim to display graphics in 4K at 120fps on PS5 Pro.
The mysterious PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution technology has already appeared in some recent rumors, and in this case the issue is further explored by Henderson, who reports some more precise data on the issue, which should appear for the first time in PS5 Pro.
The latter is also at the center of numerous rumors that are gathering in this period, perhaps demonstrating a possible announcement soon, but at the moment there is still no official information on the matter.
PS5 Pro will take a clear step forward
As for PSSR, it is an upscaling system in the style of NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR and derivatives, but developed internally by Sony to work best on PlayStation hardware and, in particular, on PS5 Pro.
According to what Henderson reported, the technology currently works with the SKD 9.00 corresponding to PS5 Pro, reaching 4K resolution more easily than seen in the past, with current upscaling technologies.
The intention would be to reach 4K at 60 fps or even 8K at 60 fps, but it is not yet clear how much these goals are actually achievable and how often. According to the data provided, PSSR requires approximately 250 MB from the PSML library and 64 MB from the game, on the performance front memory request for use.
According to the case studies, a game targeting 1800p in quality mode and 60 fps in performance mode would have the following results:
Standard PS5:
- Performance Mode – 1080p at 60 fps
- Graphics Quality Mode – 1800p at 30 fps
PS5 Pro:
- 1440p at 60 fps (with PSSR)
To this we could add the ray tracing: With the use of this technology, a game on PS5 Pro can reach 60 fps using active ray tracing.
