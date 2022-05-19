Though PlayStation 5 still struggling to be found in stores, recently rumors about potential PS5 Pro they make their way. This time another insider offers some details on this alleged version of the next-gen console.

The insider Foxy on Twitter reported some of the specifications that PS5 Pro will have. First there will be three resolution modes: the first will offer a resolution in 4K at 60 FPSthe second resolution will be in 1440 / 1800p at 120 FPSwhile the last 1080 / 1440p 240 FPS.

Not only that, but Foxy claims that the first mode will also offer Full Ray Tracing, the second a reduced Ray Tracing mode, and then come to an absence of Ray Tracing in the third. The rumor continues stating that the RAM will be around 18-20 GB.

4k / 60fps

1440 / 1800p 120fps

1080 / 1440p 240fps Full Ray Tracing in 4k / 60 mode.

Refuced RT in 120fps mode.

No RT in 240fps mode. 18 – 20GB Ram. Approx 24 – 36 months away. # PS5Pro * Target Specifications. More details soon .. # PS5Pro – Foxy (@foxygames_uk) May 19, 2022



Foxy also states that the launch period can be estimated between 24 and 36 months. More details on the specs, according to the insider, will come later. For now, as always in these cases, it is a simple rumor and must obviously be treated as such.