A new video of Digital Foundry touches on the subject once again PS5 Prothe new Sony console that has been talked about for several months now but which has not yet received any official confirmation from the company, reporting that, based on the leaked specifications, it will probably be able to quadruple the performance seen so far in ray tracing, but that the use of the path tracing will still remain complicated.

On the issue of ray tracing, the editorial staff of the British column substantially agrees with what has been reported so far by other sources, always based on what appear to be the Leaked Specs of the new console model, however not official since there is no confirmation of its existence yet.

Considering the presence of intermediate elements that start from an AMD RDNA 3 base but contain RDNA 4 features, PS5 Pro should allow for great advantages especially in the ray tracing field.