PS5 Pro It’s one of those video game topics that is constantly talked about but about which absolutely nothing is officially known. Sony has not in fact confirmed the existence of the console, even if rumors say that its release is very close.

Moore’s Law Is Dead on PS5 Pro explained

Second Moore’s Law Is Deadthe still unannounced PS5 Pro will feature 2TB of storage: they claim to have seen the development kit for the new system. They also claim that the PS5 Pro will not be a noisy console and will not get very hot.

According to Moore’s Law Is Dead, the dev kit of PS5 Pro It uses the same power connector as the base model, which means Sony will keep the same power draw. This, combined with the increase in transistors over the base model, should make the system quiet and cool.

Let us remember that these they are just rumors and no official confirmations. Also, Moore’s Law Is Dead would have seen the dev kit, not the commercial console that the public would buy, so it’s not certain that the features will be the same. That said, a version of the Xbox Series X with 2TB of memory is coming and it’s not impossible that Sony wants to offer a console with the same memory cut, even if only as an additional model compared to a base one.

We just have to wait for new information from Sony which, according to a journalist, could arrive very soon with a State of Play.