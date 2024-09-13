A benchmark compares PS5 Pro and PS5 with the same gamerevealing the performance differences between the two Sony consoles: this was revealed by YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead, who claims to have received this information from a developer.

The source would be the same one that provided in the past months Several leaks regarding PlayStation 5 Prowhich as we know turned out to be well-founded. However, it is clear that the data in question will have to be taken with a pinch of salt until someone can carry out the necessary checks.

According to the benchmark, the game used for testing runs at a dynamic resolution that on PS5 it moves between 1080p and 1600pwith a mix of medium and high presets, as well as a frame rate that targets 60 frames per second but isn’t stable and occasionally drops to as low as 45 fps.

Well, the same game on PS5 Pro runs at a dynamic resolution that moves between 1600p and 2160p Without using PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, all presets are set to maximum and the frame rate is stably anchored at 60 frames per second, without any drops.

The source claims that his team is starting tests to verify the behavior of the game on PS5 Pro where the aim is to go above 4K and 120 fps, revealing that The console has an 8K mode which they have not yet tested and allows access to 1.2 GB of extra RAM thanks to a series of optimizations.

Finally, Sony’s technical documents are cited, which talk about a 28% increase in bandwidth compared to PS5, an update of the PSSR technology from version 9.0 to version 9.4 which improves quality and only takes up 250 MB of RAM, and finally a boost mode for the processor which speeds it up by 10% at just 1.5% GPU power consumption.