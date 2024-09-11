More specifically, at the time of writing, the PS5 Pro announcement trailer counts well 168,000 dislikes triple the approximately 53,000 likes. The situation was slightly better for Mark Cerny’s technical presentation, which received “only” 133,000 thumbs down, compared to 90,000 likes.

The announcement trailer and technical presentation of PS5 Pro on YouTube they received a rain of I don’t like far exceeding the thumbs up, apparently mainly due to the launch price of 800 euros (or $700 excluding taxes in North America), which was considered far too high.

Criticisms of the price and the games shown

In short, looking at the numbers on YouTube, the immediate reactions of the public to the announcement of PS5 Pro were mostly negative, with many users in the comments pointing the finger at high price of the console.

PS5 Pro reveal trailer likes and dislikes, plus some negative comments on YouTube

There has also been a lot of criticism for the lack of an optical drive (to be purchased separately, bringing the total to 920 euros) which, according to many, absolutely had to be included in the package. Some point out that Sony has decided to show off the console’s muscles by using games that have been on the market for years or even the remastered version of a PS4 game (The Last of Us 2) and how there isn’t even a PlayStation exclusive coming out in the short to medium term that can exploit the potential of the PS5 Pro’s hardware and technologies.

Of course, these are just the impressions of a small portion of the potential audience for the PS5 Pro, and that doesn’t mean the console won’t be a commercial success despite the criticism. We’ll see. In the meantime, if you want to know more, here’s our special where we summarize all the official information about the PS5.