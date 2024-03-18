PS5 Pro has been the protagonist of a substantial acceleration on the rumor front in recent days, with various increasingly more reliable sources reporting the Technical specifications of the new Sony console in view of a launch that should take place before the end of the year.

The well-known (and almost infallible) leaker Tom Henderson took care of validating the rumors, declaring that the PS5 Pro specifications that recently emerged are true and we can therefore expect an effective and important technical improvement from this talked about mid-generation update.

If everything goes as it should go, in a nutshell, PlayStation 5 Pro will finally be able to keep the promises made at the beginning of the generation, those 4K at 60 fps that current machines have not been able to offer in the context of triple A productions.

PS5 Slim in its two versions

Of course, the use of an AI-based upscaling technologywhich in the case of the Sony platform should be called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, will not fail to mix the cards on the table with respect to the actual pixel count, but at the end of the day what interests many is the final result.

Therefore it matters little that the real rendering is stopped at 1080p, if on the screen it is possible to obtain a detailed and convincing 4K output, a frame rate anchored to 60 frames and above all a confident use of ray tracingnot limited and essential as has happened so far.

It is in fact precisely this technology the means through which to convey the message of the next-gen, due to its ability to revolutionize the visual aspect of any experience. A result which, however, requires the use of an enormous amount of resources even on PCs equipped with the most advanced and expensive GPUs.