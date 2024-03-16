Insider Gaming spoke with several sources familiar with the facts, who confirmed the validity of the documentation obtained from the YouTube channel Moore's Law is Dead. Apparently it was taken from the PlayStation developer portal and was shipped to many third-party developers in the last few days.

Insider Gaming, the site run by Tom Henderson, published a report to confirm that the specifications Of PS5 Pro that emerged yesterday are true, adding that it should be launched next Christmas.

Is this PS5 Pro?

Insider Gaming would like to remind you that at the beginning of 2023 it had already reported some of the PS5 Pro featuresincluding the working name 'Trinity', features now confirmed by the new leak.

Let's recap them:

45% faster rendering speed than PS5

Ray-tracing 2-3 times faster (four times in some cases)

33.5 teraFLOPS of power

Introducing PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling) as an AI upscaling solution.

Support for resolutions up to 8K

Custom architecture for machine learning

AI accelerator, supports 300 TOPS of 8-bit computation / 67 TFLOPS of 16-bit floating point.

Insider Gaming also had the opportunity to review documentation from a source who asked to remain anonymous and can confirm that PlayStation's first-party studios would receive the devkit of PS5 Pro in September 2023 and third parties in January 2024. Testkits, identical to the final product, will be distributed this spring.

As already mentioned, for Insider Gaming a launch date of PS5 Pro has been set for Christmas 2024, but it could change due to the lack of first party titles that push it. The famous chasm in PlayStation releases.