The rumors continue PS5 Pro. The latest comes from the Sacred Symbol podcast, where Colin Moriarty stated that the developers of the PlayStation Studios and Sony partner studios they would be already aware of the specifications of the console.

Moriarty says that the console was unveiled behind closed doors recently, and that first- and second-party developers (such as Shift Up, the makers of Stellar Blade) are already aware of the console's specs. If confirmed, it means that they know the potential of the new hardware and can start accordingly plan any improvements which they can introduce into their games while waiting for the complete devkits.

“I was explicitly told by someone who works at a mid-sized third-party publisher that a presentation was made for the PS5 Pro, and I understand that first and second parties have already had access to the specs of what they're talking about aiming.”