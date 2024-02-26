The rumors continue PS5 Pro. The latest comes from the Sacred Symbol podcast, where Colin Moriarty stated that the developers of the PlayStation Studios and Sony partner studios they would be already aware of the specifications of the console.
Moriarty says that the console was unveiled behind closed doors recently, and that first- and second-party developers (such as Shift Up, the makers of Stellar Blade) are already aware of the console's specs. If confirmed, it means that they know the potential of the new hardware and can start accordingly plan any improvements which they can introduce into their games while waiting for the complete devkits.
“I was explicitly told by someone who works at a mid-sized third-party publisher that a presentation was made for the PS5 Pro, and I understand that first and second parties have already had access to the specs of what they're talking about aiming.”
Where there is smoke, is there also fire?
Clearly the information above should be taken with a pinch of salt, as it is not possible to verify its veracity in any way.
Having said that, for some time now there have been rumors and reports that Sony is about to launch the PS5 Pro during the second half of 2024. The latest, for example, came from CNBC, which states that the console will serve to pave the way waiting for the launch of GTA 6. In this sense, it would be credible to think that the company's proprietary studios or those with very close relationships are already aware of the features of the console.
