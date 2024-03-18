There PS5 Pro it could be a truly exceptional console in terms of performance according to what a recent leak reports which, among others, was reshared by the newspaper GameRant.

The new probable potentialities of the console are really interesting and, for this reason, although we have no certainty regarding the possible veracity of the source (lacking any type of confirmation from Sony) we cannot fail to bring them back to you.

According to the source, one of the factors that would undergo a greater evolution in performance would be the rendering speed which, on the Pro version of the console, would increase by 45% compared to the original PS5.

Even performance in the field of ray tracing they seem destined to significantly increase in quality: the source reports that efficiency should even triple. Another interesting detail certainly concerns the processing powerwhich would reach 33.5 Teraflops, allowing for a notable technical increase in every respect.

Another source, Insider Gaming, reports that too the console memory would be destined for expansion: we are talking about an increased efficiency of around 30%. A. should also be introduced “CPU high frequency mode” which should increase the CPU clock speed to 3.85 GHz, marking a total increase of 10% compared to the original PS5.

We are obviously waiting official confirmations or denials from Sony which, given the large amount of leaks in circulation, may not take long to arrive.



