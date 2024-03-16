PS5 Pro but also PS5 Amateur or PS5 Connoisseur: everything is based on the known analyst Mat Piscatella, who in commenting on the rumors regarding Sony's mid-gen upgrade said that the hardware market needs a new consolewhatever it is.

Piscatella's position regarding the launch of new devices was already known, if you remember: in his opinion the postponement of Nintendo Switch 2 to 2025 would have been devastating for this year's market, so it is clear that if it will play that role PlayStation 5 Proeven with significantly lower ambitions, will still do well.

“PS5 Pro, PS5 Amateur, PS5 Connoisseur… anything that gives the video game hardware market some kind of boost or a dose of enthusiasm for this year will see me agree,” Piscatella wrote.

“A PS5 Pro may not move large quantitiesbut it could increase average sales figures and place enough units in the niche of enthusiastic enthusiasts to help stem the decline we are seeing.”