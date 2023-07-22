PS5 Pro has just emerged from the rumors and the total has already started specificationsin this case with the well-known content creator Okami who spoke about Zen 5 and RDNA 4the new architectures that AMD will launch on the market over the next year.
Where Sony really were to clinch such a componentry for PS5 Pro, this would imply a really important performance boost for the new console; even more so in combination with FSR 3, which will include a frame generation solution very similar to that of DLSS 3.
Clearly in fact it is unlikely that Playstation 5 Pro can really point to these technologies: beyond the timing, similar hardware would certainly raise production costs a lot, with the result of arriving in stores at prices that are anything but accessible.
So what will be the specifications of PS5 Pro?
Considering the choices made for PS5, it is reasonable to assume that for a hardware upgrade Sony can focus again on a custom solution in collaboration with AMD that adopts the architectures Zen 4 and RDNA 3or something very close to it.
Of course, the idea of a further step, which therefore includes a cross between Zen 4 and Zen 5, between RDNA 3 and RDNA 4is undoubtedly suggestive and who knows, perhaps imagining the Pro model as a machine designed for purists, therefore offered at a significant price, it could even be feasible. What do you think about it?
#PS5 #Pro #full #specifications #start #dream #Zen #RDNA
Leave a Reply