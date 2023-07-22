PS5 Pro has just emerged from the rumors and the total has already started specificationsin this case with the well-known content creator Okami who spoke about Zen 5 and RDNA 4the new architectures that AMD will launch on the market over the next year.

Where Sony really were to clinch such a componentry for PS5 Pro, this would imply a really important performance boost for the new console; even more so in combination with FSR 3, which will include a frame generation solution very similar to that of DLSS 3.

Clearly in fact it is unlikely that Playstation 5 Pro can really point to these technologies: beyond the timing, similar hardware would certainly raise production costs a lot, with the result of arriving in stores at prices that are anything but accessible.