Although Sony has not yet taken it upon itself to confirm or deny the existence of the PlayStation 5 Promore and more information about this console is emerging every day. Now, A new report has indicated that this piece of hardware would hit the market with 2 TB of storage.

According to Moore’s Law Is Dead, the PlayStation 5 Pro would have up to 2 TB of storage. While it is possible that the console will come to market with the option of having all this internal memory, Nothing guarantees us that this is the case.However, considering the Xbox Series X Galaxy Black will have 2TB, it’s very likely that Sony wants its next hardware to be able to compete against Microsoft in this department.

Along with this, Moore’s Law Is Dead has noted that The PlayStation 5 Pro will be a silent console that will not suffer from any type of heatingor at least this section will be smaller compared to the current PS5 model. This is something very interesting, since there are a couple of games that clearly demand a lot from the console, and in times of heat it may happen that the PS5 asks the player to turn it off to avoid some kind of problem.

As usual, At the moment there is no official information from Sony about the PlayStation 5 Prosomething that, according to rumors of a launch planned for the end of this year, could change at any time. In related topics, the design of the PS5 Pro is leaked. Similarly, developers would be delaying their games to coincide with the launch of the console.

Author’s Note:

2TB of internal storage sounds pretty good, especially considering the regular PS5 model didn’t even come close to 1TB with all the upgrades it needs. We’ll just have to wait and see if this is real.

Via: Wccftech