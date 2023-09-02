With PS5 now close to blowing out the third candle, the rumors about a possible one are intensifying PS5 Pro, that is a new model with more powerful and performing hardware. The latest rumor comes from the I Am a Hero Too leaker, who claims that Square Enix already has in his hands i console devkit.
In these hours the deep throat has been unleashed, sharing a series of very juicy rumors, albeit to be taken with a grain of salt, concerning Nintendo Switch 2 and a possible porting of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, as well as a series of details on the remakes of FF 9 and 10, FF10-3 and FF7 Rebirth.
Specifically on Reddit he stated that “Square has some new devkits for PS5, we assume these are from PS5 ‘Pro'”.
Will PS5 Pro arrive in 2024?
Unfortunately I Am a Hero Too did not elaborate further on the matter, but if the information turns out to be correct then perhaps the launch of PS5 may not be too far away.
The first noteworthy rumors about the phantom console arrived in the first months of the year from the well-known insider Tom Henderson, who reported the console could arrive by the end of 2024. We’ll see.
