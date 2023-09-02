With PS5 now close to blowing out the third candle, the rumors about a possible one are intensifying PS5 Pro, that is a new model with more powerful and performing hardware. The latest rumor comes from the I Am a Hero Too leaker, who claims that Square Enix already has in his hands i console devkit.

In these hours the deep throat has been unleashed, sharing a series of very juicy rumors, albeit to be taken with a grain of salt, concerning Nintendo Switch 2 and a possible porting of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, as well as a series of details on the remakes of FF 9 and 10, FF10-3 and FF7 Rebirth.

Specifically on Reddit he stated that “Square has some new devkits for PS5, we assume these are from PS5 ‘Pro'”.