According to Tom Henderson, Sony would be investigating recent leaks regarding the technical specifications of PS5 Pro. The company wants to find out how those details came to light.

The documents could in fact come from a third-party studyand although it is difficult for the Japanese company to trace a specific culprit, it could certainly limit the information shared with third party developers from now on.

A couple of days ago Henderson confirmed the PS5 Pro specifications that were circulating based on what his sources told him, and considering the general reliability of the leaker there is a real possibility that it is all true.