According to Jason Schreier, a Bloomberg journalist known for his reports and scoops on the video game industry, the only thing that has proven the PlayStation 5 Pro Presentation this week is the futility of the race for graphic power implemented by certain hardware manufacturers. The reason? The games that were released with the hardware.

No surprise

In the nine minute presentation, the following were shown: The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, Hogwarts Legacy, Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7very different titles that have one thing in common. They were all released on PlayStation 4 and are perfectly playable on the 2013 console. In reality, there is more: although some are not very recent, they are all very beautiful from a graphic point of view.

Gran Turismo 7 is beautiful graphically

For Schreier, therefore, the evolution of video game graphics has reached such a level that the improvement of hardware no longer produces those incredible steps that were seen in the past with the alternation of generations. Think of the wonder of playing a Super Nintendo title after years spent with the NES: more colors, more details, larger levels, more precise collisions. Or that of moving from PlayStation to PlayStation 2: more detailed 3D characters, nicer textures, more complex worlds and so on. This is no longer the case, so much so that some of the technically best titles on the market still date back to the previous generationlike Red Dead Redemption 2 or The Last of Us Part II itself.

In short, presenting the PS5 Pro with titles that already look beautiful on their own, showing minimal differences in the comparison videos, for Schreier means missing the point about the changes that have taken place in the video game market, where moreover The best-selling console ever is Nintendo Switchgraphically behind even PS4 and Xbox One.

After all, does a generation that has yet to prove anything really need an update?