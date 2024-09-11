PS5 Pro seems to have everyone in agreementbut probably not in the way Sony imagined. Since Mark Cerny revealed the new console, during yesterday’s technical presentation, basically nothing else has been talked about, and nothing has been talked about well.

The price is too highthere’s no point beating around the bush: we were expecting a mid-gen upgrade for €699 with a disc drive obviously included, but instead we find ourselves with a figure of €799, to which many will necessarily have to add the €119.99 required for the aforementioned disc drive and maybe another €29.99 for the stand.

Cerny’s words on PlayStation 5 Pro Technical Specifications let’s be clear: the possibility of eliminating the choice (where present!) between quality and performance in order to offer the most demanding enthusiasts a substantially improved visual experience is certainly tempting.

However, asking these enthusiasts to spend exactly double the original price of PS5 Digital Edition it’s frankly exaggerated, even more so without new games that try to support this strategy, killer applications that somehow justify the sale of the new console.

All that was shown during the presentation are old exclusives that we may eventually be able to replay at a higher qualitypractically in fidelity mode but reaching 60 fps: this is the message that gets across, and we’re not sure who it’s aimed at.