PS5 Pro seems to have everyone in agreementbut probably not in the way Sony imagined. Since Mark Cerny revealed the new console, during yesterday’s technical presentation, basically nothing else has been talked about, and nothing has been talked about well.
The price is too highthere’s no point beating around the bush: we were expecting a mid-gen upgrade for €699 with a disc drive obviously included, but instead we find ourselves with a figure of €799, to which many will necessarily have to add the €119.99 required for the aforementioned disc drive and maybe another €29.99 for the stand.
Cerny’s words on PlayStation 5 Pro Technical Specifications let’s be clear: the possibility of eliminating the choice (where present!) between quality and performance in order to offer the most demanding enthusiasts a substantially improved visual experience is certainly tempting.
However, asking these enthusiasts to spend exactly double the original price of PS5 Digital Edition it’s frankly exaggerated, even more so without new games that try to support this strategy, killer applications that somehow justify the sale of the new console.
All that was shown during the presentation are old exclusives that we may eventually be able to replay at a higher qualitypractically in fidelity mode but reaching 60 fps: this is the message that gets across, and we’re not sure who it’s aimed at.
A curious mix between PS3 and the Mattrick era
While scalpers are buying up disc drives en masse that they can then resell for double the price, when the PS5 Pro launches it will be difficult to find any available, Sony’s strategy seems to take us back in time.
We actually thought that the Japanese company had learned, at the time of the launch of the PS3, that bringing the game to the market a console too expensive represents a huge obstacle to sales, and in fact that was one of the worst generations ever for PlayStation, which only recovered ground towards the end and only in the face of significant investments in exclusives.
Moreover, it is about the same mistake Microsoft made during the Don Mattrick erawho absolutely wanted to bundle Kinect with Xbox One and therefore offer it at a price that was €100 higher than the PS4, allowing the Sony console to build a decisive advantage, which still lasts today.
Of course, we are not talking about basic models and direct comparisons, on the contrary, to be honest PS5 Pro is unlikely to surpass the modest percentage achieved by PS4 Pro at the time compared to the installed base, but this does not mean that choices like this cannot end up damaging the image of a company that now behaves as if it no longer has competitors.
Speaking of competition, how do you think Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle will run on PlayStation 5 Pro? Let’s talk about it.
This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial staff and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.
