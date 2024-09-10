It is said that the hardware that comes out isNovember 7th has given strength to previous rumors about the development of a new portable console PlayStationThese rumors began in February 2024, when the channel YouTube, Moore’s Law Is Dead, suggested that Sony was working on a new portable capable of running some games from its main console. Although this idea was not very credible at the time, the recent presentation of the PS5 Pro has rekindled interest.

Mark Cerny, architect of the PS5presented the Pro and confirmed several details leaked by the user such as its 2TB SSD and a 45% increase in rendering speed. This has led some to believe that the channel could have reliable information about other projects Sonyincluding the supposed new portable console that could run both games PS4 as of PS5.

Rumors indicate that Sony has been testing prototypes of this portable console since early 2024. Unlike the PlayStation Portal, which only works as a second screen for the PS5this console would be independent and much more versatile, which has led some to call it “PS Vita 2”However, it has not been confirmed whether this project will be brought to market.

It is expected that, if Sony decides to launch this device, its price would be considerably higher than that of the PlayStation Portalwhich costs $199.99. Although there is still no official confirmation on this portable console, the announcement of the PS5 Pro has put the rumors in the spotlight.

We’ll have to wait for more details in the future.

Via: Gamerant

Author’s note: It is necessary to have a Sony portable console nowadays, especially to compete with the entire market that is becoming much larger due to technology brands.