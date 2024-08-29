PS5 Pro It is certainly one of the most talked about projects of the last few months: Sony’s platform, which has yet to be announced, has been on the lips of insiders for several months now but, now, comes the definitive turning point: one of the most famous journalists in the videogame world has announced that he has important news regarding the console.

Billbil-Kun by DeaLabs Magazineone of the most well-known insiders in the gaming scene, has just released a long article in which he made a series of revelations regarding PS5 Pro: among these, the date when the announcement of the platform will arrive.

The design that we report aboveaccording to the insider, it will be the final one of the Sony console in its “full power” version. In addition to the ecstatic details, however, we also discover that, according to rumors, the console should exist only in the version without a disc drive, with the possibility, probably, of purchasing this separately as with the PS5 Slim.

The final name of the console will be PS5 Pro and, according to Billbil-Kun, we should expect an official announcement is expected in the coming weeks: in fact, there is great optimism regarding the announcement of a PlayStation Showcase during the month of September, during which the long-awaited console will be shown for the first time.