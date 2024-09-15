In the words of Mark Cerny, PS5 Pro will offer ray tracing not yet available on AMD graphics cards: a new generation technology that the GPUs of the famous manufacturer do not currently support, and which therefore anticipates the future.

“PlayStation 5 Pro It uses new, advanced ray tracing features that AMD has created for the next iteration of its architecture, but there are currently no graphics cards from that manufacturer that use them yet,” Cerny explained.

“We motivated the company to develop this technology and I’m really glad we did, because the response from developers has been absolutely amazing.”

It will be really interesting to find out What will PS5 Pro be capable of with ray tracing?since the performance boost alone compared to the base model implies an improvement in this sense.