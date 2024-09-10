We already told you that the PS5 Pro will have improvements in ray tracing, a GPU with more computing units and much faster memory, all designed to give developers and users a better gaming experience.

However, the PS5 Pro It has some very specific features and at the same time it will help a generation of games run much more smoothly. Sony promises to offer something called PS5 Pro Game Boost that will run 8,500 PS4 games.

The aforementioned feature will provide improved stability and performance for PS4 and PS5 games. It will even improve the resolution of several PlayStation 4 titles. If that wasn’t enough, the PlayStation 5 Pro comes with Wi-Fi 7 in several territories where the technology is already standard.

Once again, Sony promises 8K and VRR gaming, a detail it already offered in the original PlayStation 5.

Games will get free patches to run better on PS5 Pro

Another detail that Sony revealed about the PS5 Pro is that several developers are taking advantage of the new technology and will offer free patches so that their games take advantage of the features of the new console.

Some confirmed games that will be compatible with the PS5 Pro are:

Alan Wake 2

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows

Demon’s Souls

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Gran Turismo 7

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Crew Motorfest

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

We’re talking about several popular games getting a real boost to run better on Sony’s next console. It’s just a matter of time before we see how they actually perform.

