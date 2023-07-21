Apparently Project Trinity is the code name of PS5 Proand well-known leaker Tom Henderson posted i first details about the new and more powerful Sony console, which has been rumored for some time now.

As we know, Microsoft does not provide any Pro version of Xbox Series X but according to some sources, which Henderson deems reliable, the Japanese house does not think the same way and would be developing a Playstation 5 Pro.

Codenamed Trinity, as mentioned, to maintain consistency with the world of The Matrix desired so far by Sony designers (see Project Neo and Project Morpheus, PS4 Pro and PlayStation VR respectively), the console would be in the planning phase from the beginning of 2022, with internal events already organized and development kits which will be delivered to most studios by November 2023.