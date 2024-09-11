The start date for PlayStation 5 Pro pre-orders is always the same, but the gaming platform will be accessible in certain countries only at a specific retailer that will have exclusivity for two weeks. This will also be the case in Italy.

Sony has revealed the details of the game via the PS Blog. PS5 Pro and in the middle he also indicated that anyone interested in doing the reservation will have the opportunity to do so September 26, 2024 . Later, however, he added a postscript that changed the matter slightly.

Where to pre-order a PS5 Pro in Italy

Sony has indicated that, in the countries where it is present PlayStation Direct – the sales and distribution service for official PlayStation products -, this e-commerce will have the exclusive right for two weeks on pre-orders. Since PS Direct is present in Italy, it means that everything has value for our country too.

The optical drive for PS5 Pro must be purchased separately

In other words, if you plan to pre-order your PS5 Pro and you don’t want to do it through PlayStation Direct but want to use other stores, you’ll have to Please wait to book at least until October 10thIt’s unclear at this time which stores will be able to pre-order the new console, but we can assume that Amazon and GameStop will be included, at the very least.

That said, the PS5 Pro is certainly not a low-priced product and one might think that not many will want to buy the platform. However, we cannot know and, above all, we don’t know how many units will be made available for pre-orders for Italy. Those interested will probably want to secure their unit as soon as possible.

In the US there seems to be interest, as the optical drive (which must be purchased as an extra; the PS5 Pro is digital-only) has risen in the sales charts.