It’s now known that Sony is working on PlayStation 5 Pro a hardware update of its latest console, with advanced features. There are many rumors about it, but officially nothing is known yet. So the appearance of the new version of PS5 in No Man’s Sky configuration files has attracted a lot of interest. In essence, a preset designed specifically for Trinity (the alleged codename for PS5 Pro) was found, which was immediately compared to the PS5 preset.

A leap or a hop?

As you can see, the modified values ​​are really very few. As we will see it does not mean much, given the game, but in the meantime Let’s see where the differences are.

The ones we report separately are the only values ​​that appear modified:

The preset for PS5

LowestDynamic ResScaling Factor = 0.6

WaterQuality TkGraphicsDetailTypes GraphicDetail = GraphicDetailEnum. High

The preset for Trinity, better known as PS5 Pro

LowestDynamic ResScaling Factor = 0.8

WaterQuality TkGraphicsDetailTypes GraphicDetail = GraphicDetailEnum. Ultra

Now, it must be said that, despite the effect that seeing a configuration for a console that has not yet been announced can have, we are still talking about a old title, born on PS4. In short, you can’t expect any major improvements in graphics from No Man’s Sky.

Furthermore, it could simply be a temporary configuration, given that the console is still a long way from being released (it is said to be 2025, at this point).

In short, let’s take it as a curiosity, certainly not as an indicator of the power of the PS5 Pro. After all, we are talking about hardware that is going to refresh that of an existing console, as done by PlayStation 4 Pro with PlayStation 4, so we should not expect miracles in terms of general graphical progress. Probably the games will run better and have some more effects, but in essence they will be the same as PS5.