There are now countless rumours about PS5 Probut this time a possible reference to the new Sony console has been made billbil-kun, a leaker universally considered very reliable, and the issue therefore takes on a certain consistency when it promises news coming soon.
The message is decidedly cryptic and opens up to different interpretationsbut the most logical one seems to be a reference to the PS5 Pro, which could therefore be presented in the next few days, although there are also possible revisions on other consoles in the mix, and with the famous successor to the Nintendo Switch in the mix it is difficult to exclude any other possibility.
So let’s see what the well-known billbil-kun wrote in the last few hours, obviously fueling the hopes of those who are waiting for news especially regarding PS5 Pro.
There’s something coming
“So that stuff was real,” he wrote, complete with an eye emoji, “Get ready for some fresh news about a new version of a hardware you know very good (it might take some time to prepare them)”, and finally concluded the message with a mysterious “5.X”.
The reference to “new hardware” is obviously vague, given that we are in a period of novelties in this area: there is the alleged new model of the Sony console but also the famous successor to Nintendo Switch coming soon, and Microsoft is also about to launch the new Xbox Series X model with a 2TB SSD, so it’s not easy to make a univocal interpretation.
However, that last “5.X” could refer to a new version of PS5, given the presence of the specific number and the idea that it could be an intermediate model but subsequent to a “5” version, which would correspond precisely to a possible PS5 Pro.
On the other hand, in the next few days journalist Jeff Grubb has also predicted a possible State of Play and the possibility of announcements and references to the new Sony console, so we can only wait and see how the issue develops.
#PS5 #Pro #Switch #Reveal #Coming #Insider #Promise
