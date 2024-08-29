There are now countless rumours about PS5 Probut this time a possible reference to the new Sony console has been made billbil-kun, a leaker universally considered very reliable, and the issue therefore takes on a certain consistency when it promises news coming soon.

The message is decidedly cryptic and opens up to different interpretationsbut the most logical one seems to be a reference to the PS5 Pro, which could therefore be presented in the next few days, although there are also possible revisions on other consoles in the mix, and with the famous successor to the Nintendo Switch in the mix it is difficult to exclude any other possibility.

So let’s see what the well-known billbil-kun wrote in the last few hours, obviously fueling the hopes of those who are waiting for news especially regarding PS5 Pro.