Christopher Dring of GamesIndustry.biz attended the GDC (event dedicated to developers) and said that all the people he met they have no idea what the point of PS5 Pro isSony's rumored mid-generation console that appears to be arriving in 2024.

According to Dring, big Sony fans will make the switch to PS5 Pro and this will be an advantage for Sony. However, the developers are not particularly interested in the issue.

“The developers they don't seem to feel the needat least the ones I spoke to,” Dring revealed. “Many feel they can't get the most out of the PS5.”

“A couple of companies have said that this will not make the market grow, it's not going to move the needle,” Dring said. “This generation doesn't even seem to have started, let alone feels the need for a mid-generation refresh. How about creating original software that seems to be of a new generation?”.