Through the pages of Insider Gaming, Tom Henderson shared further specifications Of PS5 Proor whatever the name of Sony's alleged hardware-enhanced console is coming by the end of 2024.

After the first rumors about significantly increased rendering speed, the proprietary PSSR upscaling technology and greater power in terms of teraFLOPS, the insider has returned to the charge, revealing that PS5 Pro will have a 576 GB/s (18 GT/s) system memory transfer rate against the 448 GB/s (14 GT/s) of the model currently on the market, so we are talking about an increase of 28%. Henderson added that the PS5 Pro will have an even more efficient memory management system, so the gain in terms of bandwidth could be even higher.

Furthermore, PS5 Pro will have the same CPU as PS5, but will be able to use the “High Frequency Mode“, which will increase the frequency by about 10%, bringing it to 3.85GHz. This mode allows the console to allocate more power, however causing a 1.5% downclock for the GPU, which should translate into a drop of 1 % of its performance, practically irrelevant considering the possible benefits.

As for the audio sector, PS5 Pro will have an ACV with a higher clokwhich should guarantee 35% greater performance and the possibility of processing more convolution reverbs (a technique for simulating room acoustics) and FFT or IFFT effects.