Much has been said and written about the rumored PS5 Pro. We recently told you that it was something of an open secret on the part of the developers who went to gamescom 2024. Now we have another insider who points out specific dates and announcements for this Sony console.

According to Jeff Grubb, the PS5 Pro will be formally revealed during a State of Play which will take place in September 2024, then the launch date will be revealed which would be for October and November of the same year.

On the other hand, it is speculated that The price of the PS5 Pro would be between 600 and 700 dollarswhich is certainly high compared to other previous launches and also with the dollar being very volatile. We even bet that the hardware will not be available in all territories.

Jeff Grubb also noted that the reveal of the new hardware will not be done through a showcase, which is the presentation with really relevant announcements that Sony usually has.

We also recommend: PS5 Pro hasn’t been announced yet but developers already know what to expect

PS5 Pro could be at Tokyo Game Show 2024

If all the information is real, we can say that the PS5 Pro will be revealed at a possible State of Play that will fall during the dates of the Tokyo Game Show, video game event to which Sony returns after several years of absence.

This would be the ideal time for Sony to formally announce its new hardware, which is an open secret for many fans and developers alike. It is very likely that people will start to discuss the power of this new console, as well as its most basic features.

Let’s not forget that Microsoft is also working on new Xbox hardware, but nothing concrete has been revealed yet. We’ll see what happens with this console cycle that is failing us. Don’t miss out on gaming, movie, anime and much more news through our feed. Google News and also continues the conversation in the Discord from TierraGamer.