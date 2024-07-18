We remain in the realm of rumours, as always when we talk about PS5 Profor a piece of news that could be disturbing for the many players waiting for the (alleged) new console from Sony, which could finally arrive later than expectedwith her release expected perhaps in 2025.
Obviously there isn’t nothing official and these are just assumptions, but since we are talking about a cryptic message from Tom Henderson, the journalist who has so far been the main source of news and information on the alleged PS5 Pro, it is probably worth taking into consideration.
According to the Insider Gaming journalist, in short, there is the possibility that the new console model may not arrive, as previously thought, in the fall of 2024 and could be moved directly to 2025, but this is only speculation for the moment (just like the whole PS5 Pro affair, on the other hand).
A sentence instills doubt
Henderson touched on the subject in a post on X, after having spoken in particular about the Gamescom 2024. In particular, he reported that this year’s German fair is the biggest one he’s seen so far, although he can’t say whether Geoff Keighkley’s Opening Night Live could bring any big surprises.
Responding to a user who said “I think September is probably an interesting month, as PS5 Pro could be announced around this time“, Henderson wrote a laconic message that chilled everyone a bit.
“If it comes out this year!” He stated, referring to PS5 Pro and therefore opening up the possibility that the new console model could arrive in 2025, upsetting a bit the whole narrative that has developed so far around the phantom machine in question.
On the other hand, the idea that PS5 Pro could be aimed at next year, perhaps within the first quarter, had already emerged in the various lucubrations of IGN on the matter, but the fundamental thing is that Sony has not said anything about it yet, so we can only wait.
