We remain in the realm of rumours, as always when we talk about PS5 Profor a piece of news that could be disturbing for the many players waiting for the (alleged) new console from Sony, which could finally arrive later than expectedwith her release expected perhaps in 2025.

Obviously there isn’t nothing official and these are just assumptions, but since we are talking about a cryptic message from Tom Henderson, the journalist who has so far been the main source of news and information on the alleged PS5 Pro, it is probably worth taking into consideration.

According to the Insider Gaming journalist, in short, there is the possibility that the new console model may not arrive, as previously thought, in the fall of 2024 and could be moved directly to 2025, but this is only speculation for the moment (just like the whole PS5 Pro affair, on the other hand).