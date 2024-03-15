Today details have emerged involving the possible launch of a Pro version of the PS5 of sony, and it is not the first time this has happened, since in previous months there has been talk about the console, ensuring the potential it will reach and that many of the games will run natively at 4K. And although the news that recently arrived can be considered just another rumor, it seems that on this occasion things are more serious for the leaked information to be considered reliable.

As confirmed by sources from Insider Gaming, it is mentioned that the leaked documentation from the Youtube Mooreás Law is Dead It is real, despite its criticism and leaked specifications. Then the distributed documentation would be from a developer portal PlayStationwhich was sent this week to a broader group of people who work at third-party companies.

This is what is mentioned in the document as the most important thing to highlight in the specifications:

– Render 45% faster than PS5

– 2-3x Ray-tracing (x4 in some cases)

– 33.5 Teraflops

– PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling) upscaling/antialiasing

– It is planned to support resolutions up to 8K for the future SDK version

– Custom machine learning architecture

– AI accelerator, supporting 300 TOPS 8-bit computing / 67 TFLOPS 16-bit floating point

There is even talk that many first parties since 2023 already have the development kit to start observing how it works, and that this was followed by the release of this same for third parties in January of this year, and then shown to testers that test its power. They even mention that the product would be ready to launch around the time of holidays of 2024which are colloquially called Holidays, when important events such as Christmas and the end of the year are celebrated.

However, they add among the sources that this could change by pointing to the 2025since there wouldn't be that many games that really take advantage of the hardware, so they would be waiting for titles from Naughty Dog come to show the new generation, well let's not forget that many games of PlayStation 5 continue to be shared with PS4.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor's note: I care very little if the Pro version comes out, as console reviews make less and less effort to offer something really different from the FAT editions. So it doesn't matter if you buy the first one that came out or if you leave because it is now on the market as the Slim version.