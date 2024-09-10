PS5 Pro It has finally been officially announced and will be launched on the market digital version onlywith the Blu-ray player that can be purchased separatelyas the console is compatible with the add-on previously announced by Sony.
PS5 Pro is therefore definitely confirmed as a product intended for the most passionate gamers, the technology “enthusiasts”, also considering the high price at which the console will be launched, which increases even more if we consider that it will be only digital and if you want the optical reader you will have to buy it separately.
Sony’s choice actually meets the current market trendwhich is increasingly moving towards digital, but tends to clash with the common sentiment of gamers who, however, continue to prefer consoles with optical readers, at least as far as PlayStation is concerned.
With the addition of the player it becomes a decidedly expensive console
The standard PS5, with the optical reader, is in fact very more widespread of the Digital version, but evidently also to contain production costs Sony has decided to opt only for the digital option with PS5 Pro.
The choice will probably not be well received by the majority of users, given that a certain conservative feeling prevails on this aspect.
It’s also true that using a disc can actually be very convenient in the long run, as well as making it easier to transport your library from one console to another, so gamers’ preference is understandable.
The problem is that, in this case, the €800 required to purchase the PS5 Pro is also added to the price another 120€ to be able to have a console with an optical reader, which becomes rather elitist, but in line with the idea of a product intended for a niche of great enthusiasts.
