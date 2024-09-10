PS5 Pro It has finally been officially announced and will be launched on the market digital version onlywith the Blu-ray player that can be purchased separatelyas the console is compatible with the add-on previously announced by Sony.

PS5 Pro is therefore definitely confirmed as a product intended for the most passionate gamers, the technology “enthusiasts”, also considering the high price at which the console will be launched, which increases even more if we consider that it will be only digital and if you want the optical reader you will have to buy it separately.

Sony’s choice actually meets the current market trendwhich is increasingly moving towards digital, but tends to clash with the common sentiment of gamers who, however, continue to prefer consoles with optical readers, at least as far as PlayStation is concerned.