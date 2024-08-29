We’re finally here, PS5 Pro is coming soon: The much-rumored mid-generation update for Sony’s console will be officially unveiled in the first half of September for a retail release later this year, according to well-known leaker billbil-kun. We don’t yet know the price of the new model and the technical specifications that have been circulating so far have obviously not been confirmed, but also in light of the latest developments we can imagine what they could be. Reasons Why You Should Want to Buy a PlayStation 5 Pro.

No dedicated game, the start will be slow Let’s start from a premise: everything suggests that Sony has no intention of convincingly pushing the sales of PS5 Pro, for example by simultaneously publishing an exclusive that fully exploits its capabilities and that it can therefore act as a killer application for the new console. No, the feeling is that initially the Japanese company will leverage the possibility of enjoying a visually better experience with already available games and with those that will arrive between now and the end of the year, so on one hand the various first party titles and on the other third party ones like Black Myth: Wukong and the imminent Assassin’s Creed Shadows. The killer app, as we know, will arrive in 2025, when users will have become familiar with the PlayStation 5 Pro, will have weighed up its advantages and disadvantages and perhaps will have already purchased it to run it in the best possible way. Grand Theft Auto VI.

A Necessary Upgrade for New Technologies Both the long-awaited new chapter in the series by Rockstar Games and all the new productions powered by the powerful Unreal Engine 5 have placed a question that can no longer be ignored and which concerns the components of current generation platforms. Star Wars Outlaws Could Run on PS5 Much Like the PC Version While the PS5 hardware (and Xbox Series X, obviously) is excellent for the price, it is not powerful enough to fully support the latest technologies and this is demonstrated by the difficulty that UE5 games have on consoles. If PS5 Pro is as powerful as rumored, and can also count on the best upscaling techniques available and new chips dedicated to ray tracing, all compatible titles will offer the same level of performance on this system. a substantially better visual rendering. In this sense, the example of Black Myth: Wukong is probably the best one that can be made: the action RPG by Game Science uses advanced effects which on PC is able to express its full potential, while on the current PlayStation 5 it is limited. However, with PS5 Pro things should change. What Sony is about to present promises to be a the ideal platform for so-called enthusiastswho aspire to enjoy a high-end experience without being forced to abandon the practicality of the console world in favor of a high-end gaming PC. Do you find yourself in this description? Are you thinking of buying a PS5 Pro? If so, why? If not, what’s holding you back? Let’s talk about it.

This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial staff and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.



