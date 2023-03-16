The PlayStation 5 Pro is already in development, according to sources connected to Sony heard by the specialized website Insider Gaming. The new console version could arrive in late 2024.

According to Insider Gaming, a new version of the PS5 with a removable disc player should be released later this year, but it’s not about the PS5 Pro.

+ Sony raises results forecast to record level and increases PS5 sales target

“This is just the beginning of new hardware coming to PlayStation users this generation,” a source told the site. Sony’s idea would therefore be to phase out the current PS5 until the Pro version is released.

The most advanced version has not yet had many leaked details, but a patent registered by Sony suggests that the console will have features that increase game performance. In addition, the PS5 Pro should also have improvements in the visual part of the games, just as the PS4 Pro has advanced in relation to the standard PS4.