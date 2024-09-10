The worst kept secret in the video game industry is a reality with the official announcement of the PS5 Pro, a console that we all saw coming and about which many details were already known: some more obvious than others and they are the following.

Improved GPU: According to Sony, the graphics processor of the PS5 Pro It has 67% more computing units than those of the PlayStation 5 and 28% faster memory. This should deliver 45% faster rendering for improved gameplay.

Advanced Ray Tracing: This is a feature that users are not entirely convinced by in this generation of consoles and it does not end up convincing everyone. Yes, they promise more powerful Ray Tracing, but the question is whether it will be as good as the one seen on PC.

The real cherry on top is AI-powered upscaling, which should work in a similar way to what AMD and NVIDIA already have. It will be interesting to see how this technology, which already has a good amount of lightning working, ends up working.

PS5 Pro: How much will it cost, when will it be released?

He PS5 Pro The PlayStation 5 will be priced at $699.99 USD, £699.99 GBP, €799.99 EUR and ¥119,980 JPY. It comes with a 2TB internal hard drive, controller, a copy of Astro’s Playroom, and comes without a disc drive. If you wish, you can add the PlayStation 5’s disc drive, which is sold separately.

He PS5 Pro will go on sale on November 7, 2024, just in time for the holiday season. It will be available in specialty retailers in Sony’s selected markets. Reservations will begin on September 26.

