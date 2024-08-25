The rumors about the PS5 Pro, the next model of the PlayStation 5, are not going to stop. Sony has not confirmed anything yet, but the topic is an ‘open secret’ among developers, and it was even present at gamescom 2024.

So much so that an Italian media outlet revealed that a studio member revealed that he had delayed one of his video games to accompany the launch of this platform. Other media outlets have heard similar things.

One developer has said that Unreal Engine 5 will run better on the PS5 Pro, based on the specs Sony shared with them. Apparently, many companies already have access to this information. But when could it go on sale?

There are those who think it could be in November but that its announcement will be in September. That is to say, Sony would repeat the same thing it did in the past with the PS4 Pro in 2016 and that many remember.

Regardless of what developers who attended gamescom 2024 have said, there is information about the PS5 Pro that has been available for some time. It highlights that it has 45% better performance than the original model, and that is thanks to its larger GPU and faster memory.

It also has a ray tracing architecture, providing a speedup of two to three times on average, with peaks that can be four times higher.

Another feature of the PS5 Pro revealed via leaks is that it has a custom machine learning architecture that supports 300 TOPS at 8-bit to power the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling technique.

