PS5 Pro keep talking: according to the latest rumors, the console will boast one double the power compared to PlayStation 5 and two and a half times considering the capabilities related to ray tracing.

This was reported by RedGamingTech, head of a YouTube channel specializing in technical analysis and news on hardware, commenting on the rumors reported in recent days by Foxy on the technical specifications of PS5 Pro.

“I talked about the matter a while ago, my sources claim that PS5 Pro will have double the power of PlayStation 5 in standard performance and two and a half times in ray tracing,” wrote the youtuber. .

“The mid-gen upgrade will likely use a new graphics subsystem: I reported on a Sony patent that uses a completely different technology from the RDNA 2 architecture with regards to the implementation of ray tracing. “

It is worth reiterating that a possible PS5 Pro is still a long way off: according to RedGamingTech himself, the new console it will not arrive before 2024 or more likely 2025.

So everything is still under discussion and the project could take on different connotations or even be shelved, as far as we know.