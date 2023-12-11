Today, very substantial rumors have emerged about the characteristics of PS5 Pro , whose development kits are already in the hands of some development studios. A hardware update mid-generation seems inevitable for PlayStation (we can't tell you how much it is for Xbox, honestly), but one wonders if there is really a need for it, considering that we are talking about a truly weak generation from the point of view of the perception of evolution compared to the previous one.

Update why?

Many feel that the PS5 has yet to prove its potential

In short, it is not wrong to say that up to now those who own PS4 and Xbox One I have been able to play almost everything that has been released on the market for PS5 and Xbox Series The first year in which a certain disconnect with the previous generation was felt was 2023, which is not yet over, so we imagine that many do not feel any need for a hardware update, which at this stage would really be an end in itself, considering everything.

Let's speak clearly: so far the PS5 / Xbox Series generation has struggled more than Sisyphus to demonstrate the detachment from the previous one, where on PC the evolution was instead undermined by conversions which in many cases turned out to be terrible, so much so that the versions were preferable console of many games. So the information about Viola (the alleged new SoC of PS5 Pro) which should be manufactured on TSMC N4P, whose CPU should use the zen2 architecture (the same as PS5), and which should have a dynamic frequency with peaks of 4.4 GHz, more than excite open up to the question that is the classic elephant in the room in these cases: to do more than has already been done?

The operation in reality will probably be similar to that of PS4 Pro, with the difference that there a certain detachment compared to the basic model was felt, because in any case the generation was already full of unique games, which showed a clear detachment from PS3. But what about this generation?

Having said that, we imagine that better performances could be pleasing, but it is just that, with perhaps a slight increase in resolution and with some more marked effects. The truth is that many are still waiting to be amazed by PS5 and Xbox Series minimum wage.