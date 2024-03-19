What changes?

Richard Leadbetter, the Technology Editor of Digital Foundry, explained the news, according to which the PS5 Pro will be the most powerful console ever released, unless Microsoft announces a new Xbox equally performing.

Be that as it may, the console will have a more powerful GPU, improved ray tracing and a proprietary upscaling system managed by AI. But what advantages will there be compared to a normal PS5? In reality, not very many. According to Leadbetter we are in agreement with what is offered by PS4 Pro compared to PS4.

The GPU will certainly be more powerful, developers will have access to 13.7 GB of RAM compared to the 12.5 GB of PS5 and the Spectral Super Resolution (the aforementioned AI-based upscaling system) will certainly guarantee better performance, but the reference it will still remain the base console. Furthermore the use of a CPU only about 10% more powerful than the PS5 (at least that's Leadbetter's assessment) it will limit the use of other advanced features a bit, particularly in triple-A games.

Finally the question price: for Leadbetter the PS5 Pro could be sold for around 600 dollars or a little more, i.e. 100 dollars more than the basic model, which may not suffer any price drops. Of course it should be specified that these are only speculations based on unverified data. The reality could be different.