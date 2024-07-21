To be fair, as usual the leaker in question puts together various words without much context to comment, so it’s not even easy to interpret precisely what he means, but he seems pretty clear in reporting that PS5 Pro should have several features of RDNA4, despite it being considered a machine based on RDNA 3.5.

In essence, according to Kepler, PS5 Pro should be based on the RDNA 3.5 architecture in terms of rasterization, but having integrations with RDNA 4 especially in terms of ray tracing and other elements, so as to perhaps represent a sort of bridge between this and the next generation of consoles.

We are still in the realm of wild rumours regarding PS5 Pro but in this case we are referring to a leaker who is considered reliable on the hardware front, namely the mysterious “Kepler_L2”, who reported that the new console model should integrate some AMD RDNA4 features the new architecture of the company, indicating some .

Things that are not very clear but probably related to ray tracing

This should lead to graphical evolutions in every field, but in particular on the front of raytracingalso based on what was previously reported.

Specifically, the new Kepler post mentions a double ray tracing intersection engine and various other specific features dedicated to this graphics functionality such as RT Instance Note Transform, 64B RT notes, and more.

The PS5 Pro is expected to feature some elements of AMD’s more modern architecture, such as Wave Matrix Multiply Accumulate (WMMA) and RDNA4’s data prefetcher system, all of which should substantially increase the console’s graphical power.

Much of the information reported is not very understandable, but it would fit into what was previously reported about PS5 Pro, which would appear to be a intermediate model between two generations but perhaps closer to a next console than what we’ve previously seen with the PS4 Pro.

For the rest, the mystery of its very existence remains, considering that Sony has not yet communicated anything about it: in recent days, the well-known journalist Tom Henderson first hinted at a possible delay and then partially retracted the issue, confirming that the release times of PS5 Pro could still fall within 2024, also considering that the new certification of PS5 games with support planned for the Pro model should begin soon.

Meanwhile, some possible traces of the new model have been found in the recent No Man’s Sky update.