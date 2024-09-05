There would therefore be a difference of $100-150 between the price of the standard PS5 model, destined to remain fixed around $500, and that of the PS5 Pro, which is quite likely in any case.

As for the American market, Serkan Toto of Kantan Games reported that the PS5 Pro could cost 650 dollars with a range that oscillates between 600 as the most optimistic hypothesis and 650 dollars, considering that the current PS5 model is not expected to receive official price reductions.

We are now waiting for an official announcement on PS5 Pro which, at this point, could be quite close, but one of the great mysteries of the new console model remains its price which according to a well-known analyst It could be quite high .

No price cut for standard PS5?

The question of the price cut possible for PS5 is quite interesting: when PS4 Pro was launched, in fact, the standard version of the console became the new PS4 Slim, launched on the market at a lower price than the initial one.

A render showing the possible shape of the PS5 Pro

The case of PS5 Pro, however, would be different: as also explained by analyst Daniel Ahmad of Niko Partners, the market in this generation is decidedly different from what we have seen previously, so it is unlikely that Sony will opt for an aggressive price cut for the base model of PS5.

In light of this, it is likely that the PS5 Pro could reach $600 or $650, which could translate to €650 in our parts, considering that a certain gap between the two models is absolutely likely, given that they are destined to represent two different proposals.

Both Serkan Toto and Michael Wagner of Newzoo also think that the PS5 Pro could represent a more niche proposition, which will only be purchased by a small portion of Sony’s console’s total buyers, similar to what happened with the PS4 Pro.

The upgrade of the previous console represented only the 10-15% of total sales PS4, and the PS5 Pro will likely take up a similar share over the standard PS5, according to analysts in question. Meanwhile, rumors of a possible PS5 Pro reveal in September continue, with Sony possibly even confirming its design in its PlayStation 30th anniversary graphics.