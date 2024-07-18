Will PS5 Pro be released by the end of the year or not? Well-known leaker Tom Henderson thought it was time to clarify after his statements in the last few hours, in which he cast doubt on the possibility that the new model of the Sony console could make its debut in 2024.

Well, according to Henderson at the moment there are no concrete elements that make you think of a PlayStation 5 Pro internal delay. For example, the deadline for developers to apply to have their games certified for PS5 Pro is still set for July 30, and it appears to have been set 18 months ago.

Furthermore, the September 15 date has not changed, the deadline by which all titles released on PS5 will have to also support PS5 Pro. Which, the leaker underlined, It doesn’t mean the new console will launch on September 16th.

In any case, all the information Henderson has been able to see so far seems to confirm that the launch is still on schedule, and the documents the leaker is in possession of They set the PS5 Pro release for mid-November.